Scrappers roll in 2021 regular season opener

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers topped the West Virginia Black Bears 8-1 in the 2021 regular season opener on Monday night.

It was Mahoning Valley’s first game as a charter member of the MLB Draft League.



Watch the video above to see highlights of the Scrappers and Black Bears.

Mahoning Valley is 1-0 to start the season, while West Virginia is 0-1.

The series concludes on Tuesday night at Monongalia County Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.

The Scrappers are slated to play the home opener on Wednesday night at Eastwood Field against the State College Spikes. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.