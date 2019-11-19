Scrappers respond to reports about possible cuts from MLB

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are planning business as usual for the 2020 season in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers released a statement following reports that it was in danger of being cut from the Major League Baseball system.

The New York Times reports MLB is proposing to sever ties with the Scrappers and 41 other minor league teams in an overhaul of the system.

According to the Scrappers, negotiations between MLB and MiLB are still in the early stages, noting that a decision won’t be made for “a very long time.” In plans on business as usual for the 2020 season in Niles.

“Although MLB has stated publicly their main concerns are around facility standards and significant distance of some clubs from their affiliates, the Scrappers currently meet MLB’s facility standards and has good travel within the New York Penn League,” the statement read.

The Scrappers, an affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, play at Eastwood Field in Niles, near the Eastwood Mall. Their 2020 season opens at home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

