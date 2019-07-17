Scrappers postponed Wednesday night in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wednesday’s Scrappers game in Williamsport has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Mahoning Valley will play a doubleheader Thursday starting at 5:05pm from historic Bowman Field.

The Scrappers at 15-16 on the season, and reside in 3rd place in the New York Penn League Pinckney Division.

The Crosscutters are currently 14 games below 500, and their 8 wins are the fewest in the league this season.

Mahoning Valley will play the next 6 games on the road, and return home to Eastwood Field next Tuesday to host the State College Spikes.