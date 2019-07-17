Scrappers postponed Wednesday night in Williamsport

Sports

Mahoning Valley will play a doubleheader Thursday starting at 5pm

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Scrappers generic

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wednesday’s Scrappers game in Williamsport has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Mahoning Valley will play a doubleheader Thursday starting at 5:05pm from historic Bowman Field.

The Scrappers at 15-16 on the season, and reside in 3rd place in the New York Penn League Pinckney Division.

The Crosscutters are currently 14 games below 500, and their 8 wins are the fewest in the league this season.

Mahoning Valley will play the next 6 games on the road, and return home to Eastwood Field next Tuesday to host the State College Spikes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story