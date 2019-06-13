Scrappers postpone ‘Meet the Team Party’

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday night’s Scrappers’ Meet the Team Party has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast.

It will be rescheduled on Sunday, June 23, prior to the Scrappers game against the Auburn Doubledays. The Meet the Team Party will begin at 12:45 p.m. and will include team introductions, autographs, a picnic and a game ticket.

Fans with tickets to the June 13th Meet the Team Party will need to RSVP for complimentary tickets for the new date by calling 330-505-0000 or visiting the Chevy All-Stars Box Office. Fans that wish to purchase tickets ($10 each) to the Meet the Team Party on June 23 can also call or visit www.mvscrappers.com for more information.