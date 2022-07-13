NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are partnering with the Cleveland Guardians as part of Major League Baseball’s Community Ally Program.” The program allows MLB Clubs to give an MLB Draft League team the designation of “Official Community Ally” of that MLB Club.

It does not involve a player-development affiliation in Cleveland’s minor league system.

Through this program, MLB Clubs and MLB Draft League teams may collaborate on community-based initiatives, including cross promotion on MLB Club and Draft League team platforms, ballpark and youth participation events, and charitable or fundraising efforts.

As an Official Community Ally, the MLB Draft League team will receive the right to use the MLB Club’s logo as part of an MLB-created Official Community Ally logo to highlight the partnership on the team’s website and in the team’s ballpark, and recognition on the MLB Club’s website and social media channels as an Official Community Ally.

“We are thrilled to re-establish a partnership with the Cleveland Guardians,” said Scrappers’ Vice President and General Manager Jordan Taylor. “We are looking forward to working together again through the MLB Community Ally Program. The partnership will provide many opportunities for us to work together and build on our over 20-year relationship.”

All six MLB Draft League teams have established relationships with MLB Clubs: Mahoning Valley Scrappers/Cleveland Guardians; Frederick Keys/Baltimore Orioles; Trenton Thunder/Philadelphia Phillies; Williamsport Crosscutters/Philadelphia; State College Spikes/Pittsburgh Pirates; and West Virginia Black Bears/Pittsburgh.