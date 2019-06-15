Scrappers open 2019 campaign with road win over Black Bears

GRANVILLE, West Virginia (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers opened their 21st season with a 5-4 win over the West Virginia Black Bears on Friday night in West Virginia. The Scrappers grabbed an early three run lead and added insurance runs in the seventh and ninth innings to hold on for their first win of the season.
The Scrappers got things started in the top of the first inning when Korey Holland led off the game being hit by a pitch. With one out, Ray Delgado singled to put two runners on. George Valera followed with a two run double and the lead. Valera would also score later in the inning on a passed ball.
West Virginia would cut into the lead in the bottom of the third inning. Juan Pie led off the inning with a walk. He would come around to score on Dean Lockery’s RBI double. Lockery would then score on an RBI groundout from Kyle Mottice to cut the Scrappers lead to 3-2.
In the top of the seventh inning the Scrappers would add an insurance run. Valera once again would double to start the inning. With one out, a Jonathan Rodriguez single would score Valera to push the lead out to 4-2.
The Scrappers final run would come in the top of the ninth inning. Jon Engelmann started the inning with a double. A two out single from Henderson De Oleo would score Engelmann for a 5-2 lead.
The Black Bears would push two runs across and would get the tying run on base with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. However, a weak lineout to first would end the game.
Carlos Vargas got the start and allowed 2 earned runs over 4.0 innings of work. He allowed 1 hit and walked 2 while striking out 3. Jordan Scheftz (1-0) earned the win in 1.2 innings of relief. He allowed just 1 hit while walking 2 and striking out 1. Brendan Meyer followed with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief. Meyer struck out 3 without allowing a hit. Timmy Herrin (1) picked up the save in 1.0 inning of work. He allowed 2 unearned runs on 2 hits.
The Scrappers (1-0) continue their series in West Virginia on Saturday night. Liam Jenkins will start for Mahoning Valley. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm. The Scrappers return home for the home opener on Sunday as they welcome the Batavia Muckdogs to Eastwood Field for a 6:35 start.
