NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers took down the West Virginia Black Bears 8-5 at Eastwood Field on the Fourth of July.

Outfielder Jordan Williams and shortstop JR Bedford both cranked home runs as the Scrappers jumped out in front 8-0 in the fourth inning. Colton Coates also recorded three runs batted in.

Former Poland and Youngstown State standout Braeden O’Shaughnessy went 1 for 3 at the plate with a walk and run scored.

Starting pitcher Ahmad Harajli pitched five no-hit innings with four strikeouts and three walks before handing the ball to the Mahoning Valley bullpen.

With the win, the Scrappers improve to 11-16 in the MLB Draft League and will have the next two days off before hitting the road for a three-game trip to face the State College Spikes.