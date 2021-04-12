Scrappers name former Indians’ fan favorite as new manager

Cleveland Indians’ Coco Crisp smiles before Game 6 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Opening day for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers is Wednesday, May 26

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers have named former Indians’ outfielder Coco Crisp as their manager for the 2021 season.

Crisp started his professional career with Cleveland in 2002 and played four seasons with the Indians.

He played 15 years in major league baseball with four different teams and won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2007.

The Scrappers will compete in the MLB Draft League this summer. It’s a league that will focus on top college-level prospects who are eligible to be drafted that summer by MLB teams.

The Scrappers season will consist of 68 games, 34 home and away for each club, with the league’s Opening Day on May 24.

The founding members of the MLB Draft League will be the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, State College Spikes, West Virginia Black Bears, Williamsport Crosscutters, Trenton Thunder and Frederick Keys.

MLB Draft League participants will receive unprecedented visibility to MLB club scouts through both in-person observation and state-of-the-art scouting technology, along with educational programming designed to prepare them for careers as professional athletes.

Mahoning Valley had previously been a long-time single-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. They competed in the New York-Penn League since 1999.