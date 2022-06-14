YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning Valley Scrappers infielder Sean Tillman has been named the MLB Draft League Hitter of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old hit a whopping .524 last week with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs.

He led the league in hits, OPS and total bases.

After going hitless on Tuesday, Tillman got a hit in each of the Scrappers’ next four games.

In seven games this season, he is hitting .433.

Mahoning Valley returns to action Tuesday night as they travel to Fredrick to take on the Keys.