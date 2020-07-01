Scrappers’ GM talks about canceled season, future of the franchise in the Valley

Scrappers' GM Jordan Taylor expects more clarity on the Scrappers' status as a single-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians within the next eight weeks

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time since 1998, there will be no season for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday that the 2020 campaign has officially been canceled.

Scrappers’ General Manager Jordan Taylor talked to Sports Team 27 about the decision to cancel the season and the future of the franchise in the Valley. Watch the video above to hear his thoughts following the announcement.

Taylor expects more clarity on the Scrappers’ status as a single-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians within the next eight weeks.