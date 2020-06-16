Scrappers GM optimistic for baseball’s return despite recent setbacks

Jordan Taylor said the Scrappers are prepared to make a quick turnaround if the season comes back

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Major League Baseball season remains in limbo right now, as well as the future of Minor League Baseball this season and beyond.

But despite all the recent setbacks, Scrappers general manager Jordan Taylor remains optimistic.

“The outpouring of support the team has received over the past several months is really something to be proud of for this community,” Taylor said. “I do feel that regardless of what happens in 2020, that you’ll see the Scrappers in this community for many years to come after.”

Last Friday, the New York Penn League was officially delayed for an indefinite period. With cuts across the board in MLB and into the minors, the Scrappers are currently in a wait-and-see period, like the rest of baseball.

“It’s really all out of our hands. This is a much bigger decision that’s going to be made mainly by Major League Baseball giving the go ahead,” Taylor said. “It’s been frustrating and challenging but we’re just trying to do the best we can.”

In the meantime, the Scrappers are maintaining their field and facilities at Eastwood Field.

The team was forced to lay off around 50% of its staff of nearly 200 people, but members are confident that they will be ready if and when baseball returns.

“We talk quite a bit with different teams in our league and within the Indians organization and we are really just trying to work together and develop sets of best practices that we feel are going to be needed to be in place for fans to safely watch when the time comes,” Taylor said. “We’ll be ready as all the minor league ballparks around the country are going to be ready.

To hear more from Jordan Taylor, click on the video above.