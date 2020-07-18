Scrappers’ GM hopes Eastwood Field doesn’t go to waste this summer, available for amateur teams

Local teams have been booking the minor league team's field to host some games this summer

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Baseball is back at Eastwood Field in Niles, but it is not the Mahoning Valley Scrappers playing on the field.





In May, youth and adult sports leagues were allowed to start up in Ohio, but the Scrappers and other minor league baseball teams didn’t have their seasons canceled until the end of June.

Scrappers’ General Manager Jordan Taylor said even before they offered the field to the public,

teams had reached out about playing on their field, knowing that in the past, Eastwood Field has hosted games for high school and college teams.

“We wanted to utilize the ballpark as much as possible and maintain Eastwood Field as a community asset, so the thing we know best is baseball, so we decided to really focus on having amateur games at the ballpark,” Taylor said,



Taylor said they’re hosting Little Leaguers as young as 10 years old, as well as the older kids on senior league teams.

Taylor said the 6,000 seats in the ballpark allow for plenty of social distancing between parents and spectators attending the game. He added that they’re also doing extra cleaning of the facility.

Taylor hopes this experience is fun for the kids playing and that they come back next year for a few Scrappers’ home games.

“We’ve very optimistic that we’ll be playing in 2021. We’ve already started making plans for that,” Taylor said.

If your team wants to play at Eastwood Field, teams will need to abide by all of Eastwood Field’s COVID-19 rules and regulations.

For more information or to book the field, go to the field’s website or contact Kyle Nagy at knagy@mvscrappers.com or Jordan Taylor at jtaylor@mvscrappers.com.