Scrappers’ George Valera drives in six runs in loss at State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Scrappers and Spikes combined for 24 runs and 27 hits, as Mahoning Valley fell to State College, 13-9 at Medlar Field Tuesday night.

Rising Cleveland Indians’ prospect George Valera drove in six runs in the loss for Mahoning Valley, finishing with six hits on the night.

Mahoning Valley held a 6-3 advantage heading into the sixth inning, but State College scoring 10 innings off the Scrappers’ bullpen the rest of the way to seal up the win.



The Scrappers drop to 7-4 on the season. The series resumes at State College on Wednesday night at 7PM.