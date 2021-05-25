Scrappers’ fan guide: GM discusses the MLB Draft League, this year’s team and game-day fan experience

Mahoning Valley is playing the 2021 campaign as a charter member of the MLB Draft League

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers will play the 22nd home opener in franchise history on Wednesday night at Eastwood Field.

Mahoning Valley is playing the 2021 campaign as a charter member of the Major League Baseball Draft League, after being affiliated with the Cleveland Indians since 1999.

The MLB Draft League season is comprised of 68 games, starting in late May/early June and ending in early August. It includes teams from New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The league provides MLB Draft prospects (Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA and Junior College) a chance to showcase their skills against each other and boost their draft stock. The 2021 MLB Draft will begin on Sunday, July 11.

Draft League participants will receive unprecedented visibility to MLB Club scouts through both in-person observation and state-of-the-art scouting technology.



According to the league’s website, there will be a midseason break leading into the 2021 MLB Draft, with the second half of the season starting shortly after the conclusion of the draft. Games are nine-inning contests, seven innings for doubleheaders, if applicable.

Mahoning Valley General Manager Jordan Taylor says that although the league is new, fans can expect the same game-day experience they have grown accustomed to over the years.

“It will look just the same as when you were coming to games before,” Taylor said. “We’ll have the Friday night fireworks, Thursday buck nights, bobblehead giveaways, fun between-inning promotions. All the stuff that people love about Scrappers’ baseball off the field will be part of this season.”

The Scrappers will host the State College Spikes in the home opener on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

“We’ve had tremendous support here since 1999 when the team began here. We’re just really looking forward to having fans back at Eastwood Field and continuing the great tradition of Scrappers baseball,” Taylor said.

Thursday night’s game, also against the State College Spikes, will be televised live at 7 p.m. on MyYTV and streamed live at WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.