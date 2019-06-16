Scrappers fall to Black Bears, split series with West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia (WKBN) – After a win on opening night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers fell to the West Virginia Black Bears Saturday night 6-3.
After falling behind 1-0, George Valera and Bryan Lavastida hit solo home runs in the 4th inning to give Mahoning Valley the lead.
After evening the score in the 6th, the Black Bears scored two runs in the 7th and 8th innings to push their lead to 6-2 and not look back.
Mahoning Valley is scheduled to open their home schedule Sunday at Eastwood Field against Batavia with first pitch slated for 6:35PM.