Scrappers blank Crosscutters in rain-shortened affair

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers blanked Williamsport 7-0 in a rain shortened win Tuesday night.

Michael Cooper opened the scoring in the first inning with a 2-run single. Johnathan Rodriguez would follow with an RBI groundout to push the Scrappers lead to 3-0.

In the top of the second inning it was a Brayan Rocchio RBI double tha increased the lead.

Eric Rodriguez added an RBI double in the third to push the lead out to 5-0. The Scrappers would make it 6-0 in the fourth thanks to an RBI double from George Valera.

Matt Turner (1-2) was dominant on the mound. picking up his first win of the season, He tossed all five innings allowing just three hits with a pair of strikeouts.

The Scrappers improves to 10-8 on the season. They’ll conclude their series against the Crosscutters Wednesday night at 7:05 in Williamsport.

The Scrappers return home for the Fourth of July on Thursday night when State College comes to Eastwood Field. First pitch is set for 7:05.