Scrappers blank Crosscutters for series sweep

WILLIAMSPORT, PA (WKBN) - Juan Mota and two relievers allowed just one hit on Friday night as the Mahoning Valley Scrappers completed a three game sweep over the Williamsport Crosscutters by a final of 2-0 at Bowman Field.

The Scrappers got all the runs they would need in the top of the fourth inning. Mitch Reeves started the inning with a single to left. Connor Smith, making his Scrappers debut, followed with a two run homer into the Scrappers bullpen in left for the 2-0 lead.

The only bad news for the Scrappers was that Tyler Freeman’s 21 game hitting streak ended. He and Ernie Clement will stay tied with the franchise record.

Mota (3-4) dazzled in 6.0 innings of work. He allowed just 1 hit and struck out 6 while walking 1. Luis Araujo followed with 1.2 innings of relief. He struck out 2 and walked 1. Erik Algarin (6) picked up the save in 1.1 innings of work. He struck out 3.

The Scrappers (32-20) now head to West Virginia to open a two game series with the Black Bears on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 with Yeffersson Yannuzzi scheduled to start. The Scrappers return home for a doubleheader with the Auburn Doubledays on August 15th.

COURTESY: MAHONING VALLEY SCRAPPERS