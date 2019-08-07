Scrappers/Black Bears postponed Tuesday night

Scrappers generic

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday night’s Scrappers game against the West Virginia Black Bears was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Saturday, August 31.

Mahoning Valley’s homestand will resume on Wednesday night against the Black Bears ,followed by a three game series against Auburn.

