Scrappers/Black Bears postponed Tuesday night

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday night’s Scrappers game against the West Virginia Black Bears was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Saturday, August 31.
Mahoning Valley’s homestand will resume on Wednesday night against the Black Bears ,followed by a three game series against Auburn.
