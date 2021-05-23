Scrappers announce opening day roster for MLB Draft League

The Scrappers roster for the season opener on Monday has been announced by the team

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers have announced their opening day roster for the inaugural season of the MLB Draft League.

The Scrappers will open the season Monday at West Virginia before coming back to the Valley for the home opener on Wednesday.

Below are the players that will be on the active roster for Wednesday’s season opener.

PITCHERS

#36 Alec Thomas, Clarke College IA

#8 Cole Ayers, State College of Florida

#4 Gabe Shepard, Southern Mississippi

#30 Jacob DeLabio, Carthage College

#33 Jimmy Burnette, Saint Leo University

#37 Logan Boente, McKendree University

#16 Preston Salazar, St. Louis CC

#26 Reese Dutton, Heartland CC

#45 Trey Nordmann, Evansville

#7 Ethan Brown, Seminole State FL

#43 Ben Belgrave, McHenry County College

CATCHERS

#40 Duncan Hewitt, Butler

#9 Mitch Hundley, Morton (JUCO)

#23 Sergio Guerra, San Diego (HS) TX

INFIELDERS

#17 Chase Valentine, Sandra Day O’Connor HS

#6 Ethan Kavanagh, Wallace Dothan

#38 Jalen Jones, South Western Illinois College

#22 Jarrod Belbin, Arizona Western (JUCO)

#35 Tommy Benson, Triton (JUCO)

OUTFIELDERS

#34 Aiden Stewart, Rochestern (NY)

#2 AJ Henkle, Huntley (IL)

#44 Bobby Sparling, Palm Coast (FL)

#39 Dan Harwood, Butler

#29 Jason Hinchman, Winston (GA)

#27 Mathieu Vallee, Quebec (Canada)

#24 Sam Crail, Sheridan (IN)

#1 Trent Anderson, Cettitos College

Several Division I baseball players will not be joining teams in the league until their respective college seasons are over.