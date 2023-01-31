NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Valley Scrappers have announced that Heather Sahli has been named the fourth general manager in team history.

Sahli has spent 19 seasons working in the Scrappers’ front office, starting out her career as an account executive in 2001.

During her time with the franchise, she has also served as Box Office Manager, Client Services Manager, Director of Marketing and most recently has spent the past twelve seasons as the Assistant General Manager.

“I am incredibly excited for this opportunity to lead the Scrappers,” Sahli said in a release. “I look forward to working with our amazing Front Office as we strive to provide the best affordable, local fun in the Mahoning Valley. Eastwood Field has been my home for the best of twenty years, creating memories and working with incredible partners in the Valley. I can’t wait to open up the gates at Eastwood Field this summer and welcome fans back to celebrate our 25th anniversary season.”

Sahli replaces Jordan Taylor who has served as general manager for the past 12 seasons. Taylor will remain with the team in his role of Executive Vice President of HWS Baseball.