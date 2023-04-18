NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Valley Scrappers announced their 2023 coaching staff on Tuesday, and a pair of former major league players will be joining first-year manager Dimitri Young this season.

Ray King was named Scrappers head pitching coach. King spent 10 years in the majors with six different teams. He appeared in 593 games and posted a career record of 20-23 with a 3.46 ERA.

Bryant Nelson will serve as Mahoning Valley’s hitting coach. Nelson was a 1993 draft pick of the Houston Astros. He played one season with the Boston Red Sox, appearing in 25 games and hitting .265.

The Scrappers will also welcome back Craig Antush as assistant pitching coach for a third season. Antush has over 20 years of experience in collegiate athletics and was the official scorekeeper and batting practice pitcher for Mahoning Valley for 15 years.

The Scrappers will start the 2023 season on Thursday, June 1 against the West Virginia Black Bears.