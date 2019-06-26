Scouts are coming: Valley’s best ready to compete in Bob Cene Memorial Tournament

More than 50 college and professional scouts will be there this weekend to watch and recruit

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The 5th annual Bob Cene Memorial Tournament will start on Thursday. Fifteen Class B teams and hundreds of the best high school baseball players in the Valley will compete.

“That’s what the park was built for, ” said tournament co-director Bob Beam. “Mr. Cene built the park for kids that enjoy baseball and tomorrow, just to see hundreds of kids that will be here for the showcase, for the games, that’s what this place is for and that was his vision. When kids walk in this facility for the first time, you notice them. They take their phones out. They’re taking pictures. It’s a special place because you don’t get to play on these types of fields all the time.”

Rarely will they get to play in front of this type of crowd.

More than 50 college and professional scouts will be there this weekend to watch and recruit the best baseball talent in the Valley.

“You’re going to see college baseball players. You’re going to see guys that are tuning up for that next level. You’re going to see guys that have been drafted in the last month,” Beam said. “The great thing about our park is there are the three fields. They can come and see 15 games in a day here and not have to go anywhere else.”

Another interesting aspect of this week’s tournament is the baseball showcase that takes place Friday morning. It’s run by Colorado Rockies’ scout Ed Santa, designed to showcase the skills of our area’s youth to professional scouts.