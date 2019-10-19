Scores: High school football finals October 18

HS FOOTBALL
Erie McDowell-38 Austintown Fitch-35 F
LaBrae-28 Brookfield-49 F
East Liverpool-49 Buckeye Local-8 F
Youngstown East-21 Canfield-49 F
Campbell-29 Champion-30 F
Howland-0 Chaney-36 F
Wellsville-0 Columbiana-41 F
Liberty-6 Crestview-26 F
Struthers-54 Girard-35 F
Farrell-39 Greenville-0 F
Meadville-33 Grove City-38 F
Wilmington-43 Hickory-21 F
Beaver Local-7 Indian Creek-37 F
McDonald-35 Jackson-Milton-8 F
Poland-63 Jefferson-8 F
South Range-35 Lakeview-0 F
East Palestine-0 Leetonia-48 F
Lakeview (PA)-14 Mercer-34 F
Waterloo-27 Mineral Ridge-21 F
Lisbon-7 Newton Falls-28 F
Hubbard-14 Niles-3 F
Reynolds-6 Northwestern-13 F
Mathews-0 Pymatuning Valley-44 F
Minerva-13 Salem-42 F
Springfield-51 Sebring-8 F
Fort LeBoeuf-28 Sharon-40 F
West Middlesex-22 Sharpsville-7 F
United-0 Southern-65 F
Windham-18 Southington-35 F
Boardman- 34 Ursuline-19 F
Gilmour Academy-13 Warren JFK -35 F
West Holmes-56 West Branch-34 F
Lowellville-6 Western Reserve-55 F
Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.
Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.
Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.