Scores: High school football finals October 18

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Kris Letang scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the undermanned Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to win their fifth straight, 4-2 over the Dallas Stars on Friday night.

Letang dangled his way past a sliding Tyler Seguin to skate in and beat Anton Khudobin from in close 6:34 into the third, giving Pittsburgh its first lead. Patric Hornqvist doubled the advantage with 9:40 to go when he stood in the slot and deflected a point shot by Dominik Simon for his third goal of the season.