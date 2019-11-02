Scores: High school football finals November 1

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - Poland's Jake Rutana was named Player of the Game in the Bulldogs' 14-12 win over rival Struthers Friday night in week ten of the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Rutana finished with 79 rushing yards in the victory, which helped Poland end the regular season with a record of 8-2.