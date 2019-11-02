Scores: High school football finals November 1

High school football finals from week 10

Ursuline 7 Akron SVSM 27
Liberty 22 Beaver Local 44 F
Canfield 30 Boardman 14 F
Champion 0 Brookfield 33
Austintown Fitch 27 Cardinal Mooney 14 F  
LaBrae 7 Crestview 16
Columbiana 82 East Palestine 0 F 
Valley Christian 6 Garfield 55
Warren Harding 28 Howland 6 F  
Lakeview 15 Jefferson 6 F
Reynolds 0 Maplewood 36 F
Newbury 32 Mathews 8 F  
Springfield 38 McDonald 21 F  
Campbell 48 Newton Falls 31 F  
Girard 35 Niles 45 F  
Struthers 12 Poland 14 F  
Jackson-Milton 42 Sebring 0 F 
Hubbard 13 South Range 36
Leetonia 7 Southern 50
St. John 6 Southington 60
Lisbon 14 United 33 F  
East Liverpool 48 Wellsville 15 F
Farrell 42 West Middlesex 0 F
Mineral Ridge 0 Western Reserve 41
Chaney 27 Youngstown East 0  F

