Ursuline 7 Akron SVSM 27 F
Liberty 22 Beaver Local 44 F
Canfield 30 Boardman 14 F
Champion 0 Brookfield 33 F
Austintown Fitch 27 Cardinal Mooney 14 F
LaBrae 7 Crestview 16 F
Columbiana 82 East Palestine 0 F
Valley Christian 6 Garfield 55 F
Warren Harding 28 Howland 6 F
Lakeview 15 Jefferson 6 F
Reynolds 0 Maplewood 36 F
Newbury 32 Mathews 8 F
Springfield 38 McDonald 21 F
Campbell 48 Newton Falls 31 F
Girard 35 Niles 45 F
Struthers 12 Poland 14 F
Jackson-Milton 42 Sebring 0 F
Hubbard 13 South Range 36 F
Leetonia 7 Southern 50 F
St. John 6 Southington 60 F
Lisbon 14 United 33 F
East Liverpool 48 Wellsville 15 F
Farrell 42 West Middlesex 0 F
Mineral Ridge 0 Western Reserve 41 F
Chaney 27 Youngstown East 0 F
Scores: High school football finals November 1
High school football finals from week 10
