PITTSBURGH (AP) – Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 32nd home run and Zack Wheeler pitched seven strong innings as the Philadelphia Phillies built a large lead and then held on for an 8-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.



Schwarber’s three-run blast to right-center field off Zach Thompson in the sixth inning gave the Phillies a 7-0 lead.

In the seventh, rookie Cal Mitchell ended Wheeler’s shutout bid with a two-run homer. The Pirates scored five times in the ninth inning.



Tyler Heineman doubled in two runs and Kevin Newman followed with a two-run triple off Jeurys Familia.



Seranthony Dominguez closed it out for his sixth save as Philadelphia won for the third time in four games.