Schwarber goes deep again for Nats in 3-2 win over Pirates

Washington Nationals’ Kyle Schwarber (12) rounds first base after hitting a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kyle Schwarber homered again to snap a seventh-inning tie and drove in two runs for the Washington Nationals in their 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jon Lester pitched 5 1/3 solid innings to help the Nationals win for the third time in four games. Schwarber’s homer was his fourth in three days.

The Nationals moved him to the leadoff spot Saturday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

He led off that game with a home run, hit two more on Sunday and launched the go-ahead shot this time against reliever Clay Holmes.

Schwarber also had an RBI single in the third and walked. Brad Hand pitched the ninth for his 12th save.