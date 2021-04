Grace Schultz allowed just one hit in the game while piling up a total of nine strikeouts in the victory

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield blanked Western Reserve 14-0 in high school softball action on Wednesday night.

Brookfield pitcher Grace Schultz was dominant in the circle for the Warriors, allowing just one hit in the game while piling up a total of nine strikeouts in the victory.

Autumn Sirochman was key at the plate with a home run, triple and a double with three RBIs.

Macy Devine and Grace Schultz each drove in a pair of runs in the win for Brookfield.