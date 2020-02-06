Schroder scores 30, leads Thunder past Cavaliers 109-103

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Dennis Schroder scored 30 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-103. It was Schroder’s eighth straight game with at least 20 points. He was a reserve in seven of those games, including this one. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points and Danilo Gallinari added 15 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City has won eight of nine. Collin Sexton scored 23 points and Kevin Love added 20 for the Cavaliers, who have lost 12 of 13.

