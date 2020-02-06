Live Now
Salem vs. West Branch Girls Basketball

Schroder scores 30, leads Thunder past Cavaliers 109-103

Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-103.

by: CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Dennis Schroder scored 30 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-103. It was Schroder’s eighth straight game with at least 20 points. He was a reserve in seven of those games, including this one. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points and Danilo Gallinari added 15 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City has won eight of nine. Collin Sexton scored 23 points and Kevin Love added 20 for the Cavaliers, who have lost 12 of 13.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com