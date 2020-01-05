Schroder, Gilgeous-Alexander lead Thunder past Cavs 121-106

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland (10) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Cleveland. Oklahoma won 121-106. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Dennis Schroder scored 22 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-106 for their fifth straight victory.

Danilo Gallinari added 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and Steven Adams grabbed 16 rebounds for Oklahoma City.

Collin Sexton had 30 points for Cleveland, which has lost three straight.

Kevin Love, who scored 12, yelled at Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman in front of teammates earlier in the day over a recent fine, according to a report.

