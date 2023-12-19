SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Alex Schreffler and Trevor Siefke combined to score 58 points in Lisbon’s 90-26 win at Southern. Schreffler connected on nine three-pointers (tying the school mark, while Siefke worked inside the arc to tally 12 two-point field goals.

Siefke finished with 16 steals (a program record) and eight assists. Luke Kraft also recorded 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Blue Devils (7-0) will participate in the KSA Holiday Tournament. Lisbon is scheduled to play Chamberlain (FL) next Wednesday.

For Southern, Mason Pitts led the way with eight points as he drilled a pair of shots beyond the three-point arc.

The Indians will meet Edison on Friday.