LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon improves to 9-2 overall and 6-0 in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference following its win over Wellsville, 50-33.

After trailing after the first eight minutes, Lisbon closed out the contest on a 36-16 run.

Alex Schreffler and Trevor Siefke shared game-high honors with 17 points apiece. Schreffler knocked down five 3-pointers. Siefke hauled down 8 boards and finished with 7 assists. Hunter Dailey added 9 points for the Blue Devils.

On Tuesday, Lisbon returns home to take on United.

Wellsville drops to 4-5 overall.

Tyrell Watkins scored 16 points in the loss.

The Tigers will return home to face Valley Christian on Tuesday.