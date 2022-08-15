CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Jonathan Schoop and rookie Kerry Carpenter hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers rallied for a 7-5 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of a doubleheader.

Detroit snapped an eight-game skid. In the opener, All-Star Andrés Giménez belted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning to give AL Central-leading Cleveland a 4-1 win.

Giménez added a two-run homer in the nightcap, finishing with four hits and five RBIs on the day.

Schoop gave the Tigers a 4-3 lead in the second game when he launched a changeup from Eli Morgan over the wall in left field.