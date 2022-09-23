NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Alex Schiavi had six passing touchdowns Friday night as Jackson-Milton defeated Sebring, 41-0.

Schiavi finished with 225 yards passing on only 10 completed passes.

Aiden Stanke and Cayden Mitchell each had two receiving scores a piece in the win.

Jackson-Milton (5-1) will host Mineral Ridge in week seven. Sebring (0-6) will visit Lowellville.