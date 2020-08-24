Schedule change: Warren Harding has new week one football opponent

The Raiders will host Cleveland Benedictine on Saturday, Aug. 29 at Mollenkopf Stadium

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding has made a schedule change in week one of the revised high school football regular season.

The Raiders will now host Cleveland Benedictine on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. at Mollenkopf Stadium.

The Raiders were originally slated to open the season on the road at Cleveland Heights, but officials at the Cleveland school have not yet signed off for fall sports to be played.

The Raiders will finish the year with back-to-back home games.

Updated Warren Harding Raiders football schedule:

Aug. 29 – Cleveland Benedictine

Sept. 4 – Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 11 – at Massillon

Sept. 18 – at Austintown-Fitch

Sept. 25 – Ursuline

Oct. 2 – Akron SVSM