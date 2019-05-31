Schedule change: Springfield Baseball to play Saturday in Regional Final

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Baseball team will have to wait an extra day to play the Division IV Regional Final.
The Tigers will face the winner of Hillsdale/Seneca East on Saturday at 12 noon. Based on changes in weather, Tournament Manager Dennis Ziegler says game time could potentially change between now and Saturday.
The matchup between Hillsdale and Seneca East was called due to rain after one inning on Thursday at Strongsville High School.
Springfield topped Mathews 3-2 in the other Division IV Regional Semifinal matchup.
