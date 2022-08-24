FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell Head Football Coach/Athletic Director Amp Pegues has informed Sports Team 27 that the Steelers’ highly anticipated matchup with Ursuline in week 3 (Ohio) has been moved from Friday, Sept. 2 to Saturday, Sept. 3.

The reason for the scheduling change is a shortage of game officials in Western Pennsylvania.

The Irish and Steelers will now kickoff at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3.

The game will showcase two of the area’s most successful high school football programs in the area.

Ursuline finished the 2021 season as the Division IV State Runner-up.

Farrell ended the 2021 campaign with a record of 11-1, with their only loss coming to Serra Catholic in the PA state playoffs.