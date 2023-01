SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Brooke Schantz led Western Reserve to a 56-20 road victory at Sebring. Shantz drained three shots from long distance to finish her day with 22 points.

Alyvia Hughes was one rebound shy of a double-double (13 points, 9 rebounds).

Quincy Miller added nine in the win.

On Monday, Reserve will welcome Columbiana.

The Trojans were paced by Raegan Wynn, who scored eight points. Maddy Gilbert completed her night with six points.

Sebring will play host to Leetonia on Monday.