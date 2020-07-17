Schadl’s back; McDonald seems primed for another big year

The Blue Devils are seeking their third straight trip to the post-season

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – With three consecutive trips to the post-season on the line, McDonald returns plenty of experience which includes fifteen letter winners. The Blue Devils last made the playoffs three years in a row back in 2010 when they advanced to week eleven five straight years (2006-10).

“The kids have a winning attitude,” says coach Dan Williams – who’s beginning his twenty-first season at his alma mater. “These kids expect to win. We’re seeing increased numbers this summer with 36. We have a lot of depth along the offensive and defensive lines. We hope to continue our winning tradition.”

2019 Record: 6-5 (5-2), 3rd place in MVAC

Head Coach: Dan Williams, 21st season at McDonald (146-69)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 29.5 (16th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 23.2 (28th in Area)

Total Offense: 326.3

Rushing Offense: 261.2

Passing Offense: 65.1

Total Defense: 283.3

Returning Starters

Offense: 7

Defense: 8

What you need to know about McDonald’s offense

-McDonald welcomes back the foundation to a productive offense this fall. “We return our quarterback Dominic Schadl (601 passing yards, 1751 yards rushing), starting tailback Nate Gilligan (499 yards rushing) and four starting linemen from last year,” states Williams. “We need to replace Rider Dye (tackle) and receivers Cam Tucker (403 receiving yards, 344 rushing yards), Tanner Kilbourne and Riley Lewis.”

The Blue Devils have now completed the past seven years averaging over 29 points per game each season. Quite an extraordinary stat.

What you need to know about McDonald’s defense

-“Our entire defensive line returns,” Williams says. Kaden Crown and Matt Reed are both back inside at the defensive tackle positions. Eric Davis and Hunter McCombs are back at their rush end spots. Last year’s leading tackler Nate Gilligan is back at linebacker (102 tackles). In the secondary, Dominic Carkido and Logan Hawk return in the defensive backfield.

In their six wins a year ago, McDonald permitted their opponents to average just 15.5 points. In their five losses (that included back-to-back contests against teams who played for the state championship), they allowed 32.4 points to be scored.

McDonald’s Key Player(s)

-Senior QB Dominic Schadl appears ready to take off once again at the controls of the Blue Devil offense. Last year, in his 1st year as the starter, completed 60.5% of his passes (46-76) while rushing for 8.2 yards per carry (24 TDs). He has the luxury of having Nate Gilligan behind him and an established line in front.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – at Brookfield

Sept. 4 – Columbiana

Sept. 11 – at Crestview

Sept. 18 – Mineral Ridge

Sept. 25 – at Western Reserve

Oct. 2 – Waterloo

Oct. 9 – at Sebring

Oct. 16 – Jackson-Milton

Oct. 23 – Lowellville

Oct. 30 – at Springfield

The Big game on the schedule

August 28 – at Brookfield

…Last year, the Devils opened the season with two losses in a row. Still, McDonald advanced to the post-season where they were matched against eventual-state runner up Lucas in the first round. This season, the Blue Devils will try and avenge last season’s loss to Brookfield (35-28) in week one.

Since 2015, Blue Devils’ who scored 12-touchdowns or more on the ground

2019: Dominic Shadl, 24

2018: Alex Cintron, 32

2018: Josh Celli, 20

2017: Alex Cintron, 22

2017: Josh Celli, 16

2015: Jake Reckard, 14