Schadl show: McDonald rallies past Waterloo

ATWATER, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald rallied past Waterloo 48-31 Thursday night in week six of the high school football regular season.

Trailing 28-25 in the fourth quarter, Cameron Tucker gave the Blue Devils the lead for good with a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Dominic Schadl amassed 271 rushing yards with four touchdowns on the ground. He also completed 5-10 passes for 79 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.



He scored the game’s first two touchdowns, scampering into the endzone from 47 and 52 yards, giving McDonald a 14-0 lead.

After Waterloo rallied to take an 18-14 lead, Schadl put the Blue Devils back on top with a 9-yard scoring run.

Nathan Gilligan tallied 126 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win.

Cameron Tucker finished with 52 receiving yards for McDonald.

With the win, McDonald improves to 3-3 on the season. The Blue Devils will host Sebring in week seven of the season.