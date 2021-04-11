Sceviour scores twice after being waived, Penguins win

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87), and teammates celebrate with right wing Bryan Rust (17) after he scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Colton Sceviour scored two, quick goals just hours after coming off waivers and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins rolled to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night.

Bryan Rust scored a controversial goal and Jake Guenzel added two late ones as the Penguins won their third straight and improved to 9-2-1 in their last 12.

Tristan Jarry was outstanding, making 28 saves.

Miles Wood and P.K. Subban scored for the Devils, who are 1-4-2 in their last seven.

Mackenzie Blackwood had 19 saves as New Jersey fell to 4-15-3 at home.