Sceviour scores twice after being waived, Penguins win

Tristan Jarry was outstanding, making 28 saves.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87), and teammates celebrate with right wing Bryan Rust (17) after he scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Colton Sceviour scored two, quick goals just hours after coming off waivers and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins rolled to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night.

Bryan Rust scored a controversial goal and Jake Guenzel added two late ones as the Penguins won their third straight and improved to 9-2-1 in their last 12.

Miles Wood and P.K. Subban scored for the Devils, who are 1-4-2 in their last seven.

Mackenzie Blackwood had 19 saves as New Jersey fell to 4-15-3 at home.

