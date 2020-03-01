Scarpitti’s steal powers West Branch to District Title win over Poland

West Branch senior Carly Scarpitti came up with a huge defensive play with seconds left to help secure a 44-43 win over Poland Saturday.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch girls basketball team held off a late rally from Poland to win a Division II District Title, 44-43 Saturday at Austintown Fitch High School.

The Warriors raced out to an early lead and went into the break up 22-16. But the Bulldogs would rally in the second half, behind an outstanding performance from Jackie Grisdale.

Poland overcame a late deficit to tie the game at 43 with 9 seconds left. The Bulldogs possessed the ball out of a timeout, but West Branch senior Carly Scarpitti stole the inbounds pass and was fouled on the layup attempt.

Scarpitti made the first free throw which proved to be the game-winning point.