CLEVELAND (WJW) – Get ready to see yellow — the Savannah Bananas will be taking over Progressive Field next August.

The baseball team known for its wild, on-field antics is bringing the Banana Ball World Tour to six Major League Baseball fields in 2024, including the home of the Cleveland Guardians.

The Bananas will play at Progressive Field on Aug. 10.

“Cleveland, we’re ready to rock & roll on a BIG stage,” the team said on X, formally known as Twitter.

According to their website, guests can expect a game full of choreographed dances, backflips, players wearing stilts and more.

They also play their own version of baseball, called Banana Ball.

According to a press release, it’s “a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it’s tied.”

Check out the full schedule and ticket opportunities here.

The Bananas paid a visit to Akron this past summer.