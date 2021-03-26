Saturday’s YSU football game rescheduled due to COVID-19

The Penguins were scheduled to face the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday’s football game at Youngstown State University has been rescheduled.

It’s due to COVID-19 and subsequent contact tracing, according to a news release from the university.

The game is now scheduled to be played April 17. A game time will be released at a later date.

The YSU Athletic Ticket Office will honor all March 27 tickets for the rescheduled game on April 17.

Anyone with questions should contact the ticket office at (330) 941-1978.

The Penguins were scheduled to face the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

We’re working to get more information and will update this story when that’s available.