Saturday’s Ohio State/Illinois game canceled

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday’s Ohio State-Illinois football game has officially been canceled.

The game was scheduled to kick off on Saturday at noon in Champaign, Illinois.

Further positive tests for COVID-19, including Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, were discovered within the OSU program after an additional round of testing on Friday.

The school’s athletic department has paused all team-related football activities.

“We have continued to experience an increase in positive tests over the course of this week,” Ohio State Director of Athletics Gene Smith said. “The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our main concern, and our decisions on their welfare will continue to be guided by our medical staff.”

A release from the Ohio State Athletic Department says that the Buckeyes’ football program will resume its team activities when its medical staff determines it is safe to do so based on protocols established by the Big Ten Conference.

Ohio State has now had two games this season impacted by COVID-19. The Buckeyes game against Maryland on Nov. 14 was also canceled.