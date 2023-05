QUEENS, New York (WKBN) – Saturday afternoon’s Cleveland Guardians-New York Mets game has been officially postponed due to rain.

The game has been rescheduled and will be played on Sunday as part of a split doubleheader.

Game one of the twinbill will begin at 1:40 p.m. First pitch for game two of the doubleheader is slated for 7:40 p.m.

Game two will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The Mets rallied for a 10-9 win in ten innings on Friday night in the series opener