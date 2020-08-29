Saturday’s Boardman-Fitch game to be broadcast LIVE as WKBN Game of the Week

The rescheduled Boardman/Fitch game will be broadcast Saturday LIVE on MyYTV and WKBN.com.

Boardman Spartans vs. Austintown Fitch Falcons, High School Football Game of the Week.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The rivalry game between Boardman and Austintown Fitch that was rescheduled for Saturday will be broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The live telecast will be begin at 7 p.m. and can be seen on MyYTV.

Saturday night’s game will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.

MyYTV can be seen both over-the-air as well as on the following cable channels:
Over-the-air – 33.2
Armstrong Cable – Channel 13 and 108
Comcast – Channel 3
Direct TV – Channel 15
Spectrum – Channel 997 & 1008

