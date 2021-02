WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Postseason basketball is right around the corner and the Warren Harding girls are positioned to make a deep run this season.

The Raiders' playoff run begins two weeks from Thursday, with senior Faith Burch leading the charge under the basket.

She's a versatile athlete at Harding, also a State Qualifier in track and field. Plus, Faith is a straight-A student and now our "Student Athlete of the Week".