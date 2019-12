Lady Eagles will play for the Mercer Christmas Tournament title

MERCER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City girls’ improve to 6-1 following this evenings 56-26 win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley. The Lady Eagles began the season with a 5-0 start before falling to Slippery Rock (55-45) on Monday.

Becca Santom led the way with a game-high 20 points. Kenz Haggart and Clara Hannon added 11 and 10 points apiece for Grove City.

Grove City will meet either Mercer or Imani Christian tomorrow at 6 pm.