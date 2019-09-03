Santana, Reyes lead Indians past White Sox 11-3

The Cleveland Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox 11-3 on Monday night

by: Steve Herrick, The Associated Press

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Carlos Santana homered, Franmil Reyes had a three-run double and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox 11-3 on Monday night.

Santana, a first-time All-Star this season, hit his team-leading 32nd home run with one out in the sixth and had an RBI single in the seventh.

Reyes’ first-inning drive to the wall in left-center gave Cleveland the lead after Chicago starter Ross Detwiler walked the bases loaded.

Rookie right-hander Aaron Civale (3-3) allowed three runs – one earned – in five innings.

The game lasted 4 hours, 7 minutes. The longest nine-inning game in Progressive Field history was 4 hours, 19 minutes on April 28, 2009, against Boston.

The Indians needed a boost after being swept in a three-game series at Tampa Bay. Cleveland trails Minnesota by 5 ½ games in the AL Central and is a half-game behind the Rays in the race for the first wild-card spot.

The White Sox have dropped seven straight – matching their longest streak of the season – and are a season-high 17 games under .500.

