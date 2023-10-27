CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Boom Gillis scored three rushing touchdowns, but Lakeview ultimately fell Friday night, 42-21 to Sandy Valley (7-4) in the opening round of the Division V, Region 17 Playoffs.

Lakeview finishes the season 5-6.

The Bulldogs took a 14-7 lead after one with Gillis scoring two rushing touchdowns.

Gillis would add a third touchdown run in the second quarter, but three Cardinals touchdowns would give Sandy Valley a 28-21 lead at the midway point.

The Cardinals would go on to outscore the Bulldogs 14-0 in the second half.

Sandy Valley now advances to play #1 Perry, who defeated #16 Crestwood, 56-0.